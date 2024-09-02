Researchers are calling on the public to help provide a ‘health snapshot’ of the possible risks of bathing in the country’s freshwater areas, including the River Dart in Devon.
A team from Exeter University’s antimicrobial resistance and microbiology group wants to understand whether people who swim in lakes and rivers might be more likely to experience illnesses such as stomach aches and vomiting compared to those who do not.
The team, led by PhD student Elitsa Penkova, is asking both swimmers and non-swimmers to complete an online questionnaire throughout this year’s bathing season.
Anyone over the age of 16 and living in the UK can take part, provided they have not engaged in any water-based activities outside the country in the past 30 days.
The findings could help shape public health strategies and ensure the safety of the growing community of wild swimmers.
Ms Penkova said: “We’d love as many people as possible to take part in this study and help to build a clearer picture of the risks associated with recreational swimming. We hope our findings will feed into efforts to develop strategies for mitigating the spread of antimicrobial-resistant bacteria.”
Outdoor or ‘wild’ swimming is becoming increasingly popular in the UK, with more people than ever taking to rivers, lakes and other natural freshwater environments at all times of the year.
Although wild swimming offers opportunities for physical exercise, there are also risks involved due to pollution, including from sewage spills or outflows from water treatment works.
Exposure to these polluted waters might have significant effects on the health of the growing community of freshwater swimmers, yet these risks remain largely unexplored.
An earlier ‘Poo-Sticks’ study, in which participants provide a faecal sample in a postal kit and share information about their recent river activities and dietary habits, has elicited a large response across the UK, with 117 samples returned so far.
Ms Penkova said: “We're on track to hit our target of 150 returned samples by the end of the month. However, the number of non-swimmer participants is lagging behind, with only 47 samples received.
“Preliminary data shows an elevated risk of carrying antibiotic-resistant bacteria among swimmers, as we hypothesised. Unfortunately, due to the current imbalance in our control group, we cannot draw confident conclusions just yet.”
To take part in the National Health Snapshot online questionnaire click on the link (https://bit.ly/freshwater-swim-survey).