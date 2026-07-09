Support worker Matt Beavan has returned to work at Dame Hannahs and everyone at the Trust is happy to see him back.
Matt originally worked at Dame Hannahs between 2015 and 2021, then left to explore other opportunities, but after five years away, he decided his calling lay at Dame Hannahs.
Matt says he loved working at Dame Hannahs, but left to develop his career and to become a manager.
During his time away, he worked for other organisations supporting children with challenging behaviour and progressed from being a support worker right through to becoming a manager.
However, he found he didn’t enjoy his work as much as he expected, so he decided to apply for a job back at Dame Hannahs.
Matt, who lives in Plympton, said: “I had great memories of my time at Dame Hannahs and it was the best job I had ever had.
“In my last job, I wasn’t getting any sense of achievement, and I needed to reset. I just wanted to enjoy my job again, and I am really happy to be back.”
Deputy Manager, Linzi Pearse, said: “At Dame Hannahs we are always happy to welcome back former members of staff, and it is lovely to see Matt back here.
“I was his team leader when he first worked as a support worker, and it is great to have him back on the team. A lot of our adults are also very happy to see him as they remember him from before”.
Dame Hannahs also has job opportunities available for nurses and an occupational therapist. Details for these roles can be found at: https://www.discoverhannahs.org/our-charity/work-for-us/positions
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