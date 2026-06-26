Rebecca Smith, MP for South West Devon, has been reselected as the Conservative Parliamentary Candidate for the South West Devon constituency at the next General Election.
Miss Smith was elected as the constituency's Member of Parliament in July 2024 and has since represented communities across South West Devon, including Plympton, Plymstock, Ivybridge, Sherford, Wembury, Woolwell and the surrounding villages.
Following her reselection, Miss Smith thanked members for their continued support and reaffirmed her commitment to serving residents across South West Devon.
Miss Smith said: "I am delighted to have been reselected as the Conservative Parliamentary Candidate for South West Devon at the next General Election.
South West Devon is a special part of the world and I remain committed to being a strong local voice for our communities in Parliament.
There is still plenty more to do and I look forward to continuing that work in the years ahead."
Andy Lugger, Chairman of the South West Devon Conservative Association, said: "Rebecca has quickly established herself as a hardworking and effective local Member of Parliament who is deeply committed to the communities she represents.
Since her election she has built a strong reputation for being visible, accessible and willing to stand up for South West Devon on the issues that matter most to local residents.
We were therefore delighted to reselect her as our candidate for the next General Election and look forward to supporting her in the years ahead."
A lifelong local resident, she currently serves in Parliament as an Opposition Assistant Whip, on the Transport Committee and the Renters’ Rights Bill Committee.
She is part of the Shadow Department for Work and Pensions team.
Miss Smith is also involved with the Conservative Environment Network and APPGs on the Environment and Commonwealth War Graves.
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