On December 28 last year, Salcombe volunteer lifeboat crew, along with other emergency services, were tasked to an incident off Burgh Island involving a kite surfer who had got into difficulty. Whilst the lifeboat was on route to the incident, reports of additional people in the water started to filter through from the Coastguard. Once they had arrived at the scene, it became apparent that there was only one casualty in immediate danger and the best way to extract them was via helicopter, so the 924 was tasked by the Coastguard to winch the casualty to safety and return them to the beach. Salcombe RNLI were then stood down and returned to the station.