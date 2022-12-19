The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) crews based at Dartmouth, Salcombe and Plymouth who cover the South Hams, along with the independent Hope Cove Lifeboat, are appealing for us all to support their Christmas appeal.
Each year RNLI volunteers are prepared to leave their loved ones during Christmas and New Year celebrations to save others who may be in danger, including James Fern, who was one of the crew of 23 in Salcombe who responded to his pager on December 28 2021.
On December 28 last year, Salcombe volunteer lifeboat crew, along with other emergency services, were tasked to an incident off Burgh Island involving a kite surfer who had got into difficulty. Whilst the lifeboat was on route to the incident, reports of additional people in the water started to filter through from the Coastguard. Once they had arrived at the scene, it became apparent that there was only one casualty in immediate danger and the best way to extract them was via helicopter, so the 924 was tasked by the Coastguard to winch the casualty to safety and return them to the beach. Salcombe RNLI were then stood down and returned to the station.
Volunteer Deputy Second Coxswain, James Fearn, shares his feelings regarding Christmas with the RNLI and being at the end of his pager:
“Having been a volunteer crew member at Salcombe for 22 years you tend to accept that when you’re involved with the RNLI, getting a call at any time is just a way of life and becomes the norm.
“Having said that, a shout around Christmas will always tug on the heart strings, not just because you are leaving family and friends behind, but it means somebody somewhere is having a tough time. It’s nice to know that hopefully with our help, we can make their Christmas a little happier.”
Salcombe RNLI has an All Weather Lifeboat (ALB) and an in-shore Lifeboat (ILB) and James, along with many other RNLI volunteers, is due to be on call throughout the entire festive season again this year.
Lucy Ashton, Regional Engagement Manager at the RNLI, said: ‘Even at Christmas, our lifesavers are ready to drop everything at a moment’s notice and rush to the aid of someone in trouble on the water.
‘But we couldn’t rescue people without kind donations from the public which fund the kit, training and equipment we need to save others and get home safely, at Christmas and all year round.’
Winter can be one of the most challenging times to be a lifeboat volunteer with shorter days and the worst weather conditions of the year. But the dedication and courage shown by RNLI lifesavers means that, when the pager goes off and the call to rescue comes in, they are ready and willing to leave their homes, often in the middle of the night, leaving their families behind.
The RNLI provides a lifesaving service using volunteers wherever possible, with voluntary donations supplying the funds needed to do so. To make a donation to the RNLI’s Christmas Appeal, please visit: RNLI.org/Xmas
The RNLI encourage those visiting coastal areas this Christmas to:
Check the weather forecast, local tide times and read local hazard signage to understand local risks
If you get into trouble Float to Live – lie on your back and relax, resisting the urge to thrash about and Float
In an emergency dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.