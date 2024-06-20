Taking advantage of the settled weather this week, coach Mike White organised an American tournament open to all members of Salcombe Tennis Club.
The tennis was played in glorious uninterrupted sunshine so no gilets were required.
The tournament was well attended.
An initial American style round robin kicked the event off followed by a knock out tournament which was won narrowly by Chris Coles and her partner David Attwood.
More tournaments will be scheduled giving those who weren't able to make that date and those who didn't quite win this time another chance to play and win.
As Wimbledon looms and refreshes new comers thoughts about taking tennis up or returning to it you can find details of how to join Salcombe Tennis Club on the website .
There are a number of regular coaching sessions at the club including 'Rusty Racketeers' and both individual and group coaching is available.