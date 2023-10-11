Dart Gig club have been busy taking part in multiple competitions, with their Dart Gig Supervets, Masters and Lyzie Pyne Memorial Lay Up Race.
Dart gig club attended the annual CPGA Supervets event at Swanage weekend of September 30th.
Tara Horwood, member of the club, said: “One mens and one ladies crew made the long journey up the coast to take on 30 other crews from Devon, Cornwall Dorset and Somerset.
“The ladies were first up in heat 3, berth 6, they got off to a flying start and maintained that until the finish getting the fastest time overall in the ladies’ section.”
In heat 1, the men also had a strong start as they battled with Teign, Salcombe and Portishead. They finished in 4th place, missing out on the A final by 1 second.
In the final, the ladies team managed to secure first place.
Tara said: “Dart ladies found that extra bit towards the end to win the ladies Supervet final – making this their 2nd gold place this season, having won Appledore earlier in the year.”
The men were in Berth 5 for their B final and flew off the start and maintained the lead right to the finish line. They were followed by Weymouth who put in a spirited challenge but couldn’t get by Dart men’s crew.
Tara added: “This was a fantastic day for The Dart Gig Club taking top silverware home and putting themselves in a great position going forward to the Sillies Championships next year.”
The Ladies Supervets were coxed by Lance Worthington with Bev Worthington, Lucy Antipas, Alison Bland, Katharine Money, Kathryn Ashworth and Karen Harvey.
The Men’s Supervets were coxed by Martin Jarvis with Lance Worthington, Dave Sharam, Anthony Antipas, Rupert Kempley, Dave who jumped in from another club, and Dave Hart.
While the Supervets were busy in Swanage, the mens’ Masters were busy rowing the 5 Miles From Home Challenge.
They had over 1200 participants, with ten countries, four continents, and over two hundred and fifty entries.
The Dart Men’s Masters crew, which was coxed by Helen Watson, included Peter Scoble, Ian McMasters, Michael Bryant-Mole, Trevor Pretty, Rob Ireland and Phil Green.
Tara said: “Dart were 4th fastest out of 219 entries on elapsed time but 38th on corrected time."
In the Lyzie Pyne Memorial Lay Up Race, an annual race in memory of Kevin Pyne’s late wife Lyzie, who died of cancer nearly 25 years ago, the club gathers with other local clubs to round up the season. The visiting clubs were Brixham, Paignton, Salcombe and Yealm.
Tara said: “Yet again we had glorious sunshine and blue skies along the 2 miles stretch of the River Dart between Dartmouth and Dittisham."
Juniors started the day with a half course from Noss back to Dartmouth Higher ferry, followed by the ladies crews from Dartmouth to Dittisham. They won with Dart A coming first, Salcombe taking 2nd and 3rd for Dart B. For the Men’s race back, Mens A were 1st, Mens B were 2nd and Salcombe were 3rd.
Tara said: “The Lay Up race is a fun social event to get all rowers on the river to have a go. Followed by prize giving, raffle, buffet and a fantastic catch up with friends, family and rowers from the area.”