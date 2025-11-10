Ivybridge Community College would like to send congratulations to their students who have achieved their Level 1 and 2 Certificates in Horse Care and Management.
These qualifications were delivered by their long-term partners, RDA Erme Valley.
A spokesperson said: “We’re incredibly proud of the resilience, confidence, and hardworking ethics our students showed throughout the course. They have gained valuable practical skills and demonstrated true commitment”
The students now have some idea of what is involved in managing a small group of RDA horses.
It includes: equine fitness, soundness, conformation; feeding; grass and stable kept equines, rugging, signs of good health, pulse, respiratory rate, temperature; vaccinations, worming, dental care, farriery, first aid, emergencies, wounds, common ailments, travelling and passports.
It also covers using horses in the yard, tying them up safely, grooming, and tacking them up.
Comments
