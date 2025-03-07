CareYourWay South Devon hosted young learners wanting to explore careers in home care while also having the chance to meet the team.
CareYourWay welcomed a group of learners from Oakwood Specialist College’s Dawlish campus for a work experience session on Thursday, March 6.
The visit allowed the students to explore home care and learn about the vital work done by CareYourWay’s team of carers.
A spokesperson for CareYourWay said: "CareYourWay is committed to helping young people understand the world of home care and the incredible work of the team. The aim of this visit was to provide the learners with a clear and honest view of what it means to be a carer, covering everything from the practical tasks involved to the compassionate approach that guides the work CareYourWay does every day.
Home care is an essential service, and through this session, CareYourWay wanted to show the students that it’s about much more than just helping people with tasks—it’s about building trusting relationships, supporting people to live independently, and offering kindness and respect at all times."
Oakwood Specialist College, located in Dawlish, supports young people aged 16 to 25 with a variety of additional learning needs. The college focuses on helping students build confidence, gain independence, and explore different career options. Through work experience placements, students can gain a real understanding of various industries and professions.
The visit to CareYourWay was an opportunity for the learners to gain insight into the care sector and explore whether it could be a potential career path for them in the future.
During the visit, the learners were introduced to the everyday work of the CareYourWay team, with Kim Lang and Rob Gidley explaining how carers provide support to people in their homes, from assisting with daily tasks to offering companionship. The learners were able to ask plenty of insightful questions and were actively engaged throughout the session, showing genuine interest in understanding the role of a carer.
The session also included a practical demonstration of basic safety procedures, such as how to properly wear gloves and aprons as part of personal protective equipment (PPE). This hands-on experience allowed the students to see the importance of maintaining safety and hygiene in care work.
Richard Dawson - Work Experience Manager, at Oakwood Specialist College, said: "Quality, meaningful work experience placements are invaluable for young people, offering them the chance to explore career options, develop essential work-related skills, and build confidence in their abilities. These experiences not only enhance their soft skills but also ensure they make well-informed and thoughtful career decisions by linking directly to their studies. The benefits are far-reaching, empowering learners to take their next steps with clarity and confidence."
The team say they look forward to offering more work experience opportunities in the future. By providing these experiences, CareYourWay hopes to continue helping young people gain a better understanding of the home care sector, giving them a realistic view of what the profession entails and the rewarding work done by carers.