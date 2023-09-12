Year 8 Students of Ivybridge Community College were delighted to receive a visit from some special guests, following their recent charitable activities.
Laura Alker of Gables Farm rehoming charity, Jamie Rutherford of Devon Freewheelers and Dan Hart representing Project 35 visited the school and spoke with the students, outlining the important service that their respective charities provide to the community.
Gables Farm is a rehoming centre for dogs and cats based in Plymouth, the Devon Freewheelers are a voluntary group delivering urgent medical equipment and accessories to NHS services on their famous blood bikes. Project 35 is a social impact project set up by Plymouth Argyle Community Trust and Ginsters aimed at tackling poverty in the city.
Miss Alker was accompanied by Benjy, a rescue dog of Gables Farm, due to start a new life in his forever home and Mr Rutherford also kindly brought along one of the Freewheelers’ special blood bikes for the occasion.
Throughout the previous academic year, tutor groups from across the year group had been challenged to come up with imaginative ideas to raise funds for the three charities, with each charity receiving a cheque for over £400.
Amongst the highlights of the charitable activities, were several cake sales and donating pre-loved clothing to a thrift sale.
In keeping with the sports theme for Project 35, keen sportspeople took on the staff in a penalty shootout, table tennis and races on the rowing, running and cycling machines as part of a Jail Break challenge, collectively covering a distance of 29.5 miles.
For those who preferred something a little less energetic, there was also a craft and computer club, a cracker eating competition and a pop-up cinema.
Students would also like to acknowledge science teacher Mr Reynolds, who not only volunteered to have his head shaved for charity but was also on the receiving end (along with other teachers) of a few messy pies in a custard pie throwing competition.
The College would like to thank everyone who participated in the recent activities and are delighted that they have been able to benefit the wider community through their extra-curricular activities.