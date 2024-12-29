A YELLOW weather warning for strong winds has been issued by the Met Office for New Year’s Day.
The warning comes into affect from 9am on Wednesday, January 1 and lasts until 6am on Thursday, January 2.
A deep area of low pressure is expected to cross the UK from the west, bringing a spell of very strong winds, with gusts of between 65 and 75 mph, the Met Office has said.
The highest speeds will likely be around the coast, but winds of between 50 and 60 mph are expected inland.
The Met Office has warned of longer journey times, damage to some buildings and the possibility of power cuts.
The warning comes ahead of a cold snap, as the Exeter-based forecaster anticipates temperatures to drop below freezing from Thursday, January 2.