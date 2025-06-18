Kingsbridge Primary School (KPS), part of Education South West, is celebrating a momentous achievement as the school has been honoured with a Bronze Award in the category of ‘Early Years Team of the Year’ at the 2025 Pearson National Teaching Awards.
The Pearson National Teaching Awards were founded in 1998 by Lord Puttnam to recognise the life-changing impact schools and teachers can have on the lives of the young people they work with.
Recognised for its outstanding commitment and impact, Kingsbridge Primary School has not only transformed children's academic journeys but also their confidence, communication skills, and personal growth.
Through thoughtful innovation, KPS staff have introduced a pioneering model that combines Reception and Year 1 pupils, allowing for a slower-paced, deeply personalised learning experience. This approach has significantly boosted oracy and vocabulary development, enabling children to become articulate, confident communicators at an early stage.
The team’s dedication is reflected in its bespoke small-group teaching, collaborative planning with educational coaches and specialists, and a proactive approach to professional development.
Outdoor learning is another standout aspect of the provision. From treasure hunts and mud kitchens to vegetable gardens and balance bikes, children are encouraged to explore, create, and take thoughtful risks, developing essential life skills through play.
Beyond the classroom, the Early Years team is a driving force behind the Kingsbridge Community Hub. Their inclusive work, including collaborations with organisations like The Fidget Project to support children with sensory processing differences, exemplifies their commitment to every child’s success.
Ofsted has also praised the school's early years provision, noting children’s rapid development of independence, strong routines, and the consistent prioritisation of reading and phonics from the moment they join Reception.
The team’s success is a testament to their joyful professionalism, collaborative ethos, and unwavering belief in every child’s potential. Kingsbridge Primary School continues to shine as a beacon of excellence in early years education.
Gareth Howells, Headteacher at Kingsbridge Primary School, said:
“This award is a true reflection of the passion, dedication and creativity of our Early Years team. “Their work transforms lives every single day, helping our youngest learners grow in confidence, curiosity and communication.
“We’re incredibly proud to see their efforts recognised on a national stage.”
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West, said:
“We are thrilled that Kingsbridge Primary School’s Early Years team has received this well-deserved national recognition.
“Their innovative approach and unwavering commitment to every child’s development exemplify the very best of what education can achieve.
“They are a credit to our trust and an inspiration to the wider sector.”
Education South West is a trust of nine primary schools, four secondary schools, one all through school and a University Technical College all based in Devon.
It is focused on creating a culture which supports and challenges all whilst also working with those in and outside their community of schools to improve all.
All Education South West schools have UNICEF Rights Respecting accreditation, which recognises their commitment to creating safe and inspiring places to learn, where children are respected, their talents are nurtured and they are able to thrive.
