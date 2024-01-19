The next storm which looks set to batter Devon has been named as Storm Isha by the Met Office, with heavy rain and strong winds forecast for the county this weekend.
North Devon is expected to bear the brunt of the storm, with the Met Office issuing an Amber Weather Warning for strong winds from 6pm on Sunday until 9am on Monday morning. Gusts may reach up to 80mph.
A Yellow Weather Warning for wind is in place for the whole county from 12 noon on Sunday until 12 noon on Monday with wind gusts of 50-60mph likely inland, and they could reach up to 60-70mph on the coast and other exposed areas.
Road, rail, air and ferry services may be impacted during the storm. There may also be hazards with flying debris, while beach material could be washed onto coastal roads.
Although Saturday is expected to be relatively mild and dry for most of the day, road users are being urged to take extra care if out on Devon’s roads on Sunday and into Monday morning.
Before the stormy conditions arrive, tonight will see another evening of sub-zero road temperatures across the county and the possibility of rain overnight which could lead to a risk of icy patches tomorrow morning. Gritters will be heading out on Devon’s main gritting routes this afternoon and this evening.
Councillor Stuart Hughes, Devon County Council Cabinet Member for Highway Management, said: “This latest storm to hit Devon means there is chance of travel disruption. We’ve already seen so far this winter how storms are impacting our roads. There will be a possibility of surface water flooding and debris on the roads so please drive according to conditions and be aware that you may come across unexpected hazards.”
Devon County Council is reminding people of the following advice:
• Be alert to fallen trees and branches, particularly on minor roads where they may not have been reported;
• Consider if your journey is essential and be alert to weather warnings;
• Allow additional time for your journey, never drive through floodwater or swollen flowing water, you don’t know how deep it is. Find an alternative route;
• Never assume a road has been salted. Remember that showers or rain will wash salt off roads leaving them prone to ice, and in extreme cold even salting will not stop ice from forming; • Reduce your speed and leave more space between you and the vehicle in front and leave plenty of room if you’re overtaking;
• Drive with care and according to the conditions.
• Listen to local radio for updates on current weather conditions
For more information and travel advice visit Devon County Council's winter travel webpages or for updates follow @DevonAlert on Twitter (X) and Facebook.