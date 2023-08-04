STORM Antoni will bring unseasonably windy weather to Devon tomorrow, Saturday.
As Shaldon Water Carnival fell victim to the impending storm and was cancelled, the Met Office has updated its Yellow Warning. It will cover all of Devon from 8am to 8pm.
A Met Office spokesperson said: ‘An area of low pressure, Storm Antoni, will bring unseasonably windy conditions to south and southwestern areas of England and Wales during Saturday.
‘Strong winds are likely to affect Irish Sea coastal areas from early morning, pushing gradually south and east and spreading inland.
‘By the afternoon English Channel coasts will also see some very windy conditions. ‘Gusts of 35-40 mph are expected widely, with 50-55 mph along coastal stretches across the warning area.
‘The strongest winds, however, will affect parts of southwest Wales and southwest England, where gusts could reach 50-55 mph inland for a time and perhaps 60-65 mph along exposed coastal areas and over high ground.
‘Later in the afternoon and through the early evening, wind strengths will begin to slowly ease from the west.’