A possible Stone Age viewpoint for Stone Age hunters has been uncovered in Dartmoor, reports say.
According to the BBC, more than 80 flints which could be 8,000 years old, were recovered by archaeologists during excavations on a farm near the village of Lustleigh, some 10 miles north west of Newton Abbot.
It is believed the ridge of high ground was used by Stone Age hunter-gatherers for spotting potential prey, such as grazing deer and wild auroch cattle, which are now extinct, and that they made the tools on site.
This is reportedly the third time archaeologists have investigated the area, and the artefacts are thought to date from the Mesolithic period, between 10,000 and 4,000BC.
This was at a time when the climate was rapidly changing and the planet’s temperature was increasing following the end of the Ice Age, which led to the spread of forests over Dartmoor.
According to Dr Lee Bray from the Dartmoor National Park Authority (DNPA), the site posed interesting archaeological questions about “how and why people used the landscape in a period about which little is currently known on Dartmoor”.
Speaking to the BBC, he said: "It is located on a ridge between the high moors to the West and the Wrey Valley immediately to the east. The location may have provided hunter-gatherers with a good vantage point from which to observe game moving through the landscape."