Stoke Fleming Loam Rangers have been running a community composting scheme for 20 years.
It is a successful collaboration with Sustainable South Hams
Site Manager Gary Rapps explained what it is: “It's where essentially you're not paying the council to collect your green waste. We take green waste and we shred it, we turn it, and over the course of a year, we make it in a compost.
“Basically, you pay a membership fee, £10 a year.
“You can bring as much green waste as you produce and then you can take as much compost over the course of the year as you can possibly carry.
“Basically, three bags per visit, but come as often as you like.
Gary continued: “It's a very slick operation now.
“We have a great team of volunteers and we generate about 60 tonnes of compost across a year. So it's a great way of reducing the carbon footprint.
You don't need to go to Tor Quarry, you also don't need to pay your £60 for your brown bin so it's a cost saving and you get free compost.”
The scheme has also received TV coverage on the BBC’s Spotlight who arrived with a cameraman, drone and presenter who interviewed those on site.
If you have not yet joined and would like to just come to the site in Stoke Fleming school car park with or without your fee and you can be registered and told how to pay.
They can't accept cordyline, phormium or bamboo, wood larger that about 4cm diameter or root balls and please check that no tools have escaped into your bags.
Composting times are Sundays 10am to 11.30am between March and November and Wednesdays 5.30pm to 6pm between June and August.
The composting centre is open to Stoke Fleming residents only.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.