Dart RNLI volunteers received reports of a person in the water near Landcombe Cove, near Blackpool Sands on October 27.
Both the Atlantic and the D Class lifeboats attended, along with Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue Team and HM Coastguard - South Devon & SE Cornwall - Area 10 and the Sikorsky S92 helicopter based in Newquay.
After carrying out initial searches, the alert turned out to be a false alarm with good intent.
Dart RNLI, who also helped Totnes Police with searches, while the D Class rescued a three year old spaniel Lucca, who had dropped down a bank, followed closely by his owner, who then got stuck and could not climb back up to safety.
The pair were rescued off the bank at Old Mill Creek, returned to the Lifeboat station and given a hot cuppa and doggy treats before heading home.
