Kingswear and Dartmouth are fortunate in having several very knowledgeable people who live in the area and who know a considerable amount about local history.
Last week, Kingswear Historians enjoyed hearing Jonathan Turner tell the meeting about Captain John Jellard, a Dartmouth sea caption who came from Blackawton.
Jonathan has a strong interest in local history, is the Chair of the SW Marine History society.
He is also a member of Dartmouth History Research group and a Trustee of the Museum.
Jonathan introduced his talk by pointing out the difference between a historical novel and historical research. However, then he went on to tell the gripping story of John Jellard’s life which he had painstakingly researched but which still retained all the mystery and adventure of a best seller. Thus contradicting himself and proving that a good speaker can combine both research and the telling of an exciting story!
Although he came from a poor background, Captain Jellard was lucky to have an uncle, Joseph Avery who had been very successful in business. When he retired from his wine importing in Bristol, he came to Dartmouth and commissioned a sailing ship which was built at Shaldon. The ship was used for trade between Newfoundland and young Joseph was initially taken on as ship-hand but was promoted upwards eventually becoming the Captain. Marriage followed and for somebody who spent so long at sea, his wife’s letters assumed considerable importance.
When the cod trade stated to fail he changed his routes and his cargo. In 1856 he sailed the ship around the world and traded in the far east. He survived pirate attacks and hurricanes but his relationship with the crew seems to have been quite strained.
In 1860 in New Zealand, he was found dead in his cabin from an overdose of laudanum. The subsequent inquest did not decided if it had been a mistake or a suicide and the fact he had been waiting for letters from Dartmouth was considered a contributing factor.
Once again, the audience were surprised at how many links with present day Dartmouth had been identified. As Kingswear Historian, Richard Coe stated, “its like a treasure hunt. Each fact brings you closer to the past.”
The next meeting is on Monday March 10 at 7.30pm, in Kingswear Hall.
£5 including coffee and biscuits.
The talk, The Navy and the South-West in the English Civil War
‘Tales of derring-do, selfless courage & skullduggery’
promises to be another exciting sea adventure.
The speaker, Bob Mark, brings his experience of thirty-two years career as a seaman officer in the Navy.
He is fascinated by the interplay of military strategy & politics and in this illustrated talk will focus on the key events and characters who fought a war which divided families and communities throughout the south-west.
The English Civil War was a series of civil wars and political machinations between Royalists and Parliamentarians in the Kingdom of England from 1642 to 1651.
Part of the wider 1639 to 1653 Wars of the Three Kingdoms.