Although he came from a poor background, Captain Jellard was lucky to have an uncle, Joseph Avery who had been very successful in business. When he retired from his wine importing in Bristol, he came to Dartmouth and commissioned a sailing ship which was built at Shaldon. The ship was used for trade between Newfoundland and young Joseph was initially taken on as ship-hand but was promoted upwards eventually becoming the Captain. Marriage followed and for somebody who spent so long at sea, his wife’s letters assumed considerable importance.