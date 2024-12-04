The event which will be held at Malborough Baptist Church will feature five specially decorated scenes, each depicting a different part of the nativity. Visitors will all gather in the Church's side room before the announcement of the "census" (depicting the Roman census that required Mary and Joseph to travel to Bethlehem), before kicking off the interactive journey. The first two scenes, located in the main church, include a carpenter’s workshop representing Joseph and Mary, followed by an inn scene where they are directed to the stable. Upstairs, the three kings will be presented in a regal tent, while the shepherds’ scene will take place outside on the church grounds.