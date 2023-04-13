Members of Totnes Caring’s Memory Café enjoyed a nostalgic return trip on the historic South Devon Railway’s steam train, as it chuffed between Buckfastleigh and Totnes.
Smiles and sunshine were out in force as the train would its way through the stunning South Hams countryside, making a pit stop at Totnes for a breath of fresh air and some sweet treats.
Back in Buckfastleigh, the group of memory cafe clients and volunteers topped off their trip with a scrumptious cream tea at the stations’ Birdie’s Café.
Dartmouth Caring’s Gemma Taylor said: “The nostalgic trip brought back wonderful memories for the clients, and much excitable and happy conversation took place at tea when they relived some precious moments.”
Carer and volunteer Sarah Gogan said: “Myself and my mum had a wonderful time.
“A particular highlight was spotting the pixies and gnomes along the way.
“South Devon Railway were really great at hosting and all our needs were catered for.
“I take my mum to the memory café every week and it always puts a mile on her face.
“The steam train trip was an extra treat and to end it with a delicious cream tea and great conversation at Birdie’s Café really was a lovely finish to a fabulous treat.
“Thank you to Totnes Caring, South Devon Railway and Birdie’s for all the super hosting on the day.”
Totnes Caring’s Memory Café provides the opportunity for people with memory problems and their carers to meet socially with others.
The cafe is a comfortable, social gathering that allow people experiencing memory loss and a loved one to connect, socialize, and build new support networks. Clients and carers can chat and share experiences and information in a safe, friendly, supportive environment.
They can also join in with a range of activities including singing, music, and games.
The Memory Café takes place every Thursday from 2pm to 4pm at Totnes Boating Association, Steamer Quay Rd.Anyone wishing to attend can phone Totnes Caring’s dementia services corodinator, Mary Garvey, on 01803 865 684 or email her [email protected]