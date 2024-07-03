History is in the making, both in terms of predicted changes to the political landscape, and also from Tindle, which is planning its biggest online election coverage.
With the map of the UK widely expected to turn from blue to red, according to the pollsters, Tindle will be at every election count in its markets to ensure its digital readers get the results and the reaction they need.
Conservative leader Rishi Sunak is hoping to prove the forecasts wrong by returning to Downing Street and preventing Labour leader Keir Starmer from leading his party to Government.
Our readers will be able to watch events play out in real time with our digital coverage.
From Wales to Woking, Cornwall to Monmouthshire, Tindle websites are running live blogs, election result round-ups, video and more.
Jon Gripton, Tindle deputy editorial director, said: “This is going to be a historic moment.
“Our readers expect us to keep them fully briefed, informed and hopefully also entertained, and our reporters and editors will be right at the heart of the communities they serve, with live as-it-happens coverage.”
Our editorial teams have been out reporting on the issues that matter to local voters.
South Hams reporter Richard Harding has interviewed Conservative leader Rishi Sunak and Reform leader Nigel Farage on the campaign trail.