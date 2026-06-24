The RNLI is urging beachgoers across the South Hams to choose lifeguarded beaches this summer and always swim between the red and yellow flags as warmer weather draws more people to the coast.
The charity says recent rescues and emergency incidents highlight the importance of swimming where trained lifeguards are on patrol, particularly as sea conditions can change rapidly and unexpectedly.
Lifeguarded beaches in the South Hams this season include Hope Cove, Blackpool Sands, Slapton Sands and Bigbury-on-Sea from July 11 to September 6.
Bantham beach is patrolled daily until September 27 and on weekends from October 3 to November 1, while Sedgewell Cove and Challaborough will be lifeguarded until September 27.
The reminder comes after a series of high-profile incidents along the South Devon coastline in recent months and years.
On April 16, RNLI Senior Lifeguards Noah Hindley and Matt Pyman received the charity's Alison Saunders Award for their heroic actions during a rescue at Bantham beach in September 2024, when they saved a swimmer who had got into difficulty in the water.
Just days earlier, on April 11, RNLI lifeguards on duty at Bantham battled challenging sea conditions as part of a multi-agency rescue operation after two children became trapped on cliffs at neighbouring Challaborough.
Again at Banthan beach, on June 1 this year, patrolling lifeguards carried out a complex rescue and medical emergency response after spotting a wing foiler waving for help in windy conditions more than 200 metres offshore.
In another incident, lifeguards at Bantham, Sedgewell Cove and Challaborough responded to two serious emergencies in quick succession on July 8 last year, including the rescue of a swimmer who was at immediate risk of drowning.
Bantham lifeguards were again called into action on October 5, 2025, after reports of a swimmer in distress at Challaborough. The alarm was raised by local surfers who alerted HM Coastguard after spotting the casualty in difficulty.
RNLI lifeguards saved three lives during incidents at Blackpool Sands and Slapton Sands in the final week of peak-season patrols last September.
The RNLI says these incidents demonstrate why choosing a lifeguarded beach remains one of the most effective ways for people to stay safe in the water.
With thousands expected to visit South Hams beaches during the summer holidays, the charity is reminding anyone entering the sea to check local conditions, swim between the red and yellow flags, and seek advice from lifeguards if they are unsure about the risks.
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