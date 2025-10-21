Excitement is mounting in the South Hams as the Stanborough Chorus prepares to celebrate its 40th anniversary with a concert featuring Brahms’ German Requiem.
The performance will take place on Friday 22 November at St George’s Church, Modbury, with professional soloists and a full orchestra joining the choir for the milestone occasion.
Founded in 1983, the Stanborough Chorus has become a cornerstone of the region’s cultural life, welcoming members from across the South Hams.
Singers range from complete beginners to accomplished musicians, all drawn together by a love of music and community.
Over the years, the group has performed a wide repertoire of classical works, often collaborating with professional musicians to bring world-class music to local audiences.
This anniversary concert, however, feels particularly special. Brahms’ Requiem is renowned for its message of hope and comfort.
Unlike the traditional requiems of Mozart or Verdi, Brahms’ composition speaks directly to the living, weaving lush harmonies and sweeping movements that offer consolation in times of grief.
Choir member Andrea described the piece as “a demanding challenge,” but added that “it does give you goosebumps when it comes together.”
Rehearsals are led by conductor Trefor Farrow, who describes choral singing as “one of the most therapeutic activities one can do” and says the shared joy of making music with friends is “extraordinary.”
Fellow singer Chris added: “The warmth of the audience, united with the soaring sound of the orchestra and choir, makes for an unforgettable evening.”
As part of the celebration, children will be admitted free of charge, reflecting the Chorus’s commitment to inspiring future generations. Tickets and further details are available at www.stanboroughchorus.com.
