The long-planned "Uplift" restoration work on St Mary’s Priory Church in the heart of Totnes is about to begin.
After many years of planning, local support, and fundraising to reach the target of £1.69 million, work will commence to re-lay the floors, install new heaters, and create a new servery, accessible toilet, and a more flexible space for the whole community to use.
Over the past month, the church has been prepared for the work, with reduced services since January, while fixtures and fittings have been removed for safekeeping. Thanks to various successful grants, particularly from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the project has appointed two Activities Coordinators, Jess Langton and Grace Deathridge, in a job-share role. Along with church members, they have spent the last month preparing for closure while establishing community contacts. Jess and Grace are planning the first stages of the programme, which will engage a wide range of local groups interested in participating in community activities when the church reopens later this year.
Another vital aspect of the project is finalising the restoration.
A spokesperson for the project said: "There has been a delay in appointing contractors as we confirm costs and timings for the work and reopening. There is also a crucial financial issue to resolve, which has arisen since the fundraising reached its target.
"The government has announced that the national scheme which, for many years, has reimbursed the cost of VAT from church restorations (the ‘Listed Places of Worship’ scheme) will be massively reduced from April 1." Despite St Mary’s completing the fundraising and grant bodies agreeing to the plan, this decision has left a hole of up to £200,000 in the budget.”
The church plans will be reviewed as part of the contract appointment process, so there is some uncertainty until that is finalised. However, there is some good news a £25,000 grant has just been awarded by the Beatrice Laing Trust, for which the church is very grateful.
Meanwhile, the "Uplift" planning work continues under lead Project Manager Phil Lewis, working with a Project Board led by Rector Fr. Jim Barlow.
Main church services continue at St John’s Bridgetown.