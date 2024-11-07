Free Sport in Mind sessions are open to anyone 17+ experiencing mental health problems.
The sessions are lots of fun, for all abilities and drop-in sessions, so no need to book and no referral required.
The sessions are all delivered by a qualified instructor and all equipment will be provided.
Carers, friends and family are more than welcome to accompany participants to the first couple of sessions – the more the merrier.
All we ask is that anyone attending for the first time completes a participant form which you can find here.
A representative said: “As a team we work hard, relentless in our goal of improving the lives of people experiencing mental health problems through our ever expanding programmes.”
There is a free, weekly tennis and pickleball session taking place every Tuesday from 2.30pm to 3.30pm at South Devon Tennis Centre, Erme Playing Fields, Ermington Road, Ivybridge PL21 9ES, with coach Paul.