Neighbours Bianca Perret-Hall and Shannon Stark are returning with their charity Halloween display this year, where they decorate their houses in a spooky fashion at the top of Saffron Park on October 31st.
This year the pair have chosen to raise money for local charity Hope Cove Independent Life boat.
Shannon said: “Its a charity close to the community and it deserves all the help it can get as they do an amazing job.
The event, which is hugely popular with the local community every year, includes a raffle and a spooky maze, which the pair set up in their garage. Last year they gave out over 600 sweets to mark the occasion.
Shannon added: “We had a big buzz last year from our maze so myself and Bianca are trying to make it just as good this year but we are leaving it as a suprise.”
“We are doing a raffle as normal, tickets are on sale via our Facebook page or on the night and we’ve got some amazing prizes this year, including a weekend away at Hope Barton barns, a £250 gara rock voucher and a portrait by Martyn Norsworthy, plus over 50 more.”
The display has become popular with the local community: “I’ve heard kids referring to our houses as the Halloween house,” added Shannon.
The charity Halloween display was created by Bianca and Shannon two years ago. Last year they raised an amazing £1063 for the mental health charity Mind.
The annual event takes place at the top of Saffron Park in Kingsbridge, and sees the community come together to celebrate Halloween, with many businesses offering up prizes for the raffle.
Last year the community got involved to support the event, with neighbours Robert and Lottie Lee helping out by making brownies to sell, which raised £160.50 towards the cause.
The display is open to the public from 4pm and raffle strips are £1.
The Hope Cove Life Boat is an independent lifeboat that serves the people of Bigbury Bay. The boat is an entirely independent boat so relies on the support of the community to keep going. The charity was formed in 2011 and has an operating area from Soar Mill Cove across to Mothecombe and the mouth of the River Erme.
Everyone who works on and with Hope Cove Life Boat is a volunteer. They give up their time to operate the boat and raise maintenance funds, so events like this are especially important.