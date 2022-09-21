Special Green Week to tackle climate change
Subscribe newsletter
SOME of the wealth of local groups helping to combat climate change will be sharing their projects and skills with the community during the Great Big Green Week.
Running from Saturday September 24 to Sunday October 2, the national event is a celebration of community action to tackle climate change and protect nature.
The Totnes Climate Hub is marking the event by hosting various local activities including a hub open day at The Mansion in Fore Street to discover the numerous ways to respond to the challenge of climate change.
The Share Shed is staging a pop-up sale at the Market Square on Wednesday September 28, offering the chance to buy second hand tools for less.
Totnes Fairtrade group will be giving away rewilding and vegetable seeds to grow at home at Totnes Methodist Church, Fore Street from 10am on Thursday September 29
Myrtle Cooper is leading a foraging walk from the Hub between 5pm and 7pm on Thursday September 29, giving participants the opportunity to learn about wild food and how to use them to supplement diets. Tickets must be booked in advance for this event.
There will also be an apple pressing and harvest sharing morning at The Mansion between 11am and 2pm on Saturday October 1 where those taking part can learn how to press apples the traditional way, and receive some fresh apple juice to take away.
Bring a bottle for this event along with any excess home-grown vegetables to swap and share with the community.
Anyone interested in joining or creating a new wildlife project can visit Wilder Communities for advice and inspiration at the Hub between 10am 4pm on Saturday October 1.
Trees for Totnes and Incredible Edible are staging the finale apple celebration and picnic at the Follaton cemetery between 2pm and 4.30pm on Sunday October 2, featuring apple collecting, songs, crafts and tips on how to care for trees.
For more information and updated new events, visit www.totnesclimatehub.info/events/
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |