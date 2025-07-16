To be considered for funding, projects must focus on at least one of four core themes. These include nature and the environment—specifically those initiatives that protect and enhance local green spaces for community wellbeing. Educational projects are also encouraged, particularly those that create new learning opportunities and help people of all ages develop and grow. Community-focused groups that promote togetherness, resilience, and purpose are welcome to apply, as are organisations that work with vulnerable people, offering care, support, and a helping hand when it is needed most.