South West Water has welcomed a new intake of apprentices as it continues to invest in the next generation of talent.
One of the region’s largest employers, the water company has recruited a further 23 apprentices, with seven more expected to start later this month, putting the company ahead of schedule in its ambitious target to offer 1,000 apprenticeships by 2030.
Supported by educational partners South Devon College, Cornwall College and The Engineering Trust, the award-winning apprenticeship programme will train up many of the firm’s skilled workers of the future, including mechanical and electrical technicians.
The new apprentices kicked off with a three-day induction earlier this month which featured a Q&A with John Halsall, Chief Operating Officer of South West Water’s parent company, Pennon Group, an introduction to the company, and tours of its key sites.
It comes after Pennon was recently recognised as a Top 100 Apprenticeship Employer, demonstrating the company’s commitment to future generations and protecting the security of its network.
John Halsall said: 'It was great to speak to our new apprentices kicking off their careers with South West Water. Their enthusiasm, passion and curiosity will bring fresh ideas to the business and ensure we deliver the very best service for our customers.
“I’m delighted our award-winning apprenticeship scheme is going from strength to strength, and it makes me really proud that we’re on course to train up 1,000 young people ahead of our 2030 target.'
Nigel Fenn MBE, Head of People, Projects and Planning at Pennon Group, said: 'Apprenticeships are a great option to continue learning whilst starting a career. As a company we're passionate about providing opportunities to young people across the region and investing in the next generation of workers.'
Isabelle Davies, one of the new apprentices, said: 'This programme presents a huge opportunity for me as a young woman to kickstart my career and set my future plans in motion.
“I'm really excited about this chance, as it will provide me with invaluable real life on the job experience and prepare me in ways a traditional classroom can’t.'