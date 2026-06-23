SOUTH West Water is urging people not to swim in reservoirs and lakes as hot weather continues this week.
The Met Office has announced a red weather warning for Extreme Heat in parts of the country on Wednesday and Thursday which means an exceptional spell of hot and humid weather is expected across the area, with impacts to the general population highly likely.
South West Water is reminding visitors that its reservoirs are active operational sites and can contain deep, cold water, hidden machinery and strong currents beneath the surface.
Richie Adams, South West Water’s Head of Networks, said: ‘We know our reservoirs can look very tempting in hot weather, but they are operational sites and it is never safe to enter the water.
‘Hidden machinery, strong currents and the shock of deep, cold water can all pose serious risks, which is why we’re asking people to enjoy these spaces safely from the shore and follow any safety advice or temporary closures in place.’
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.