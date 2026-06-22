South West Water (SWW) has left disgruntled customers with a large excavation in their back garden nearly two months after emergency works to repair a leak.
Charlie and Emma Wilson, of Torcross, said their property resembled a "bomb site" after agency engineers Kew Cleaning, contracted by the water company, attended on April 18 to fix a leaking water pipe.
The couple said the area was left scattered with debris and blocked by barriers, restricting access along a shared pathway serving several neighbouring properties.
Despite numerous phone calls, Charlie said he feels “lied to” and accuses the company of failing customers with mixed messages and a lack of accountability.
"I have lost track of how many times I have called them to be told one thing, then speak to somebody else and get a completely different story," he said.
“Not once did they call me back if they said they would, and they’re now saying it was a goodwill gesture so it’s our responsibility to fill in the hole. They never said it was a goodwill gesture before fixing the leak.”
SWW maintains the original repair was a ‘goodwill gesture’ because the pipe is privately owned.
In a statement, a spokesperson said: "Our teams repaired a leak at the property as a goodwill gesture.
“Through our liaison with the customer, we identified a second leak on a private shared pipe serving multiple properties, which is preventing full reinstatement.
"While these pipes are the owners' responsibility, we always aim to leave sites clean and tidy and appreciate the disruption caused."
However, Charlie claiming a supervisor who visited in early June identified the secondary leak as coming from the repaired pipe and said he was "totally shocked" by the site's condition.
The supervisor reportedly arranged for a team to return “within hours” to clear the debris and cover the excavation, restoring safe access.
For Charlie, this rapid response only raised further questions.
"If they could sort the access and debris issues so quickly once somebody senior saw it, why was it left like that for seven weeks?" he said.
The couple said the dispute had added to an already difficult year for Torcross residents.
Emma Wilson, Kitchen Manager at The Start Bay Inn, said: "We've already been dealing with the effects of the Slapton Line disaster affecting businesses and commuters, so this has been an unnecessary additional stress.”
Charlie also claims contractors damaged Devon slate forming part of the pathway border during excavation and wants it replaced.
"It would have cost me less to repair the pipe myself than it will to repair all the damage that's been caused," he said.
SWW later amended their statement, saying further excavation will likely be offered as a “contribution” rather than a full reinstatement.
An email from SWW’s leakage enforcement team clarified that contractors cannot legally reinstate the site while a two-litre-per-minute leak continues.
The company has given the six connected properties 30 days to resolve the leak before facing enforcement under the Water Industry Act 1991, which could force a supply separation or court fines of up to £1,000 - prompting Charlie to say this situation feels “back at square one”.
While SWW offered a £250 per property contribution toward a full pipe renewal, the dispute over responsibility for repairing the current damage remains unresolved.
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