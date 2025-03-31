South West Water customers have raised more than £11.4 million for WaterAid since 1990 after adding £653,000 in donations last year.
This generous contribution in 2024 is enough to provide clean water to more than 30,700 people, helping to improve global access to clean water.
With World Water Day this month, it serves as a reminder that through the support of these donations, WaterAid has been able to work alongside communities around the world to bring clean water to people facing severe challenges.
This support has enabled WaterAid to make a meaningful difference in regions like Mangochi District, Malawi, where communities are grappling with extreme drought, food insecurity, and the devastating aftermath of a cholera outbreak.
Thanks to the dedication of South West Water customers, WaterAid is partnering with local organisations to bring clean, reliable water to the area. The project includes a solar-powered water system and eight taps, ensuring a steady supply of water to the local primary school and surrounding communities.
Sileni, a 33-year-old mother from Mangochi, shared the life-changing impact the new water system has had on her community.
She said: “The past was a time of hardship.
“But now there is water nearby. “
Dani Twelvetree, South West Water’s WaterAid Co-Chair, said: “We are incredibly proud of the support our customers have provided to WaterAid. The positive impact their contributions have made is truly remarkable. Access to clean water is essential to health and wellbeing, and our customers are helping to make a lasting difference in communities that need it most.”
The installation of this new water system means that women and girls no longer have to spend hours walking long distances to collect dirty water, enabling them to focus on education, work, and their families.