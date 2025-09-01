Rooted in folk traditions but not bound by them, Anna’s music has been described as "captivatingly visceral and descriptive" (York Calling). Drawing on the tradition of 1960s folksingers, her songs create containers to land, reflect, and sing along. With airplay on BBC Radio 3, and regular performances at festivals such as Cambridge Folk and Medicine and venues up and down the country, she is no stranger to captivating a room.