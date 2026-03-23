South Hams food professionals will be attending Gather, the South West food and drink summit, which is returning on Wednesday, June 10 to The Forum at the University of Exeter.
It brings together the region’s producers, industry leaders and academics for a day of insight, inspiration and innovation.
The event is spearheaded by Food Drink Devon in collaboration with the University of Exeter and gives producers, retailers, hospitality operators, suppliers and industry professionals the opportunity to deepen knowledge, build meaningful connections and gain strategies to strengthen and future-proof businesses in an evolving food and drink industry.
Speaking about the summit, Tim Ball, a director at Food Drink Devon said: “Gather is a unique day that brings together voices from across the sector to explore the opportunities and challenges shaping the future of our industry.
“This year’s event will focus on key issues including scaling production, navigating routes to market, sustainability, branding and changing consumer trends.”
Tim added: “We’re delighted to welcome keynote speakers including Tony Greenham from the Food, Farming & Countryside Commission, James Williams of the Rosewood Hotel Group and Will Little, co-founder of Little’s Coffee, who will share their experience and insights with delegates.
“Alongside the keynote sessions, attendees can also take part in a varied programme of workshops, panel discussions and valuable networking opportunities. ”
Sessions explore themes including innovation, future trends, branding, storytelling, championing local produce and sustainability and regenerative practices.
Food stands and producer showcases are also present throughout the day, providing additional opportunities for networking and discovery.
Gather 2026 has been curated by Food Drink Devon and University of Exeter, with support from Maia Growth, Buddy Creative, Bishop Fleming, Devon Food Partnership, Stephens & Scown and Clockwork Marketing.
Gather runs from 9.15am to 4.30pm with optional networking until 6.00pm.
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