The Kingsbridge Estuary Boat Club is marking its 20th anniversary this spring with a gathering for members and supporters at The Crabshell Inn.
Founded in 2006, the club was started to bring together people with an interest in boating on the Kingsbridge Estuary, represent members’ views to the Salcombe Harbour Authority, and support safety through the voluntary Boatwatch scheme.
To mark the milestone, the committee has organised an event on Wednesday, 22 April at 19:00. The evening will give current and former members the chance to meet and reflect on two decades of activity on the estuary.
Organisers are also inviting people to contribute photographs or memorabilia from the club’s history. Items can be shared with organiser Linda via email using [email protected], who can arrange collection in person or take digital copies.
Beyond social events, the club runs activities throughout the year that reflect the rhythms of boating on the estuary. During the winter months, guest speakers give talks on maritime topics, while the summer programme focuses on events on the water.
Training is another regular part of the club’s work. Courses in VHF radio use, navigation, and first aid are organised to help members develop the skills needed to boat safely in local waters.
In recent years, the club has also expanded its involvement with young people. Since 2021, it has partnered with the South Pool Cruising Club on the “Kids on Water” programme, which introduces Year 6 pupils to the estuary environment.
Working with Singing Paddles, children take part in canoe sessions that teach basic paddling techniques alongside environmental awareness. Last year, the scheme involved 160 pupils from eight schools, with approximately 175 students from nine schools expected to take part this year.
Membership is open to anyone with an interest in boating, and owning a boat is not required.
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