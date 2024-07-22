All roads point to South Pool this weekend as the celebrated Village Church Fete commences at 1.00pm on Saturday 10 at The Old Rectory, by the kind permission of Simon Venturi and Emma Jones.
Why not come and enjoy a glass of Pimms and food from the BBQ at the stall run by the Millbrook Inn?
Later you might be tempted by a traditional cream tea in these beautiful grounds.
A wide range of stalls awaits you with curios, an auction, cakes and preserves, plants, local crafts and more.
There will also be many traditional games on offer for children and grown ups alike.
South Pool is a village, parish and former manor by South Pool Creek on the eastern bank of the Kingsbridge Estuary.
It is situated 3 1/2 miles south-east of Kingsbridge and 2 1/2 miles north-east of Salcombe.
Historically it formed part of Coleridge Hundred.
Images: Laura Jane Brett Photography