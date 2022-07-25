South Hams train passenger woes

No train services will operate through the South Hams (Ivybridge and Totnes) on either Wednesday or Saturday.

Planned industrial action by the RMT, Aslef and the TSSA unions will severely affect rail services nationwide.

On Wednesday services are cancelled west of Exeter because of there being no contingency signallers.

On Saturday an extremely limited GWR service will only operate in the west between Bristol Temple Meads and London Paddington and Cardiff Central. Services will also start later and finish much earlier than normal.

Customers who have already bought tickets can claim a full refund or amend their ticket; those who travel and are delayed may be entitled to delay repay compensation if they are delayed by 15 minutes or more. Season ticket holders can apply for compensation through the Delay Repay scheme.

The train operator is not able to provide bus replacement services.

To help customers, GWR is allowing people with tickets for travel on strike days to be able to travel on the day before and up to and including Tuesday August 2.

The companies refund policy and Book with Confidence policy will remain in place and they

will update the page with more information if the current situation changes. If you hold a return ticket, you can claim a refund of your full fare, even if only one leg of your journey is affected.

For the very latest information you can visit: www.gwr.com/strike