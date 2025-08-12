Housing tenants in the South Hams are being asked about their experiences with housing repairs in a major new survey.
The survey is open to all social and private sector tenants and aims to find what problems people may be experiencing when their homes need repairs to be carried out by the landlord.
Dean Stewart, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice East Devon and chair of the Citizens Advice Devon Research and Campaigns group, said:
“This important research is based on those who are experiencing delays to repairs which are having an impact on their lives.
“This might include damp, mould, structural issues like leaky roofs or window frames or adaptations that need to be made for disabled access.
We want to get a handle on the scale of the issues to highlight any issues.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.