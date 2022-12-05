South Hams's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:
• A38, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, South Brent to Lee Mill mobile lane closures for safety barrier inspections.
• A38, from 7pm December 5 to 6am December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Marley Head to Lower Dean lane closure and convoy for carriageway surfacing works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.