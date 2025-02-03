South Hams's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 8pm January 28 to 6am February 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Deep Lane two-way slip roads traffic signals for Devon County Council works.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm February 3 to 6am February 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Ivybridge to Wrangaton - lane closure for carriageway resurfacing works.
• A38, from 8pm February 17 to 6am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Deep Lane, junction - lane closure for Devon County Council works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.