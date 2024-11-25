South Hams's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from midnight, October 21 to 11.59pm November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Lee Mill to Deep Lane used as a diversion route for National Grid closure of Plymouth Road.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm November 25 to 6am November 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Marley head to South Brent, lane closure for horticulture.
• A38, from 8pm November 27 to 5am November 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Drybridge to Lower Dean - lane closure for drainage works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.