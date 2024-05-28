South Hams's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 8pm June 3 to 5am June 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Lower Dean to Drybridge - lane closure for structure maintenance works.
• A38, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Ivybridge lane closure for structure inspection.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.