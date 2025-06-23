South Hams's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm June 24 to 6am June 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A303 eastbound, Lee Mill, lane closure for surveys.
• A38, from 7pm June 24 to 6am June 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A303 westbound, Lee Mill, lane closure for surveys.
• A38, from 7pm June 30 to 6am July 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Smithaleigh between exit and entry slip roads carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction, diversion via exit and entry slip roads.
• A38, from 7pm July 2 to 6am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Smithaleigh and Voss Farm entry slip roads closed and convoy working for carriageway reconstruction, diversion for Smithaleigh via Moorland Road and New Park Road to Lee Mill, diversion for Voss Farm via local road to B3416 to Deep Lane.
• A38, from 7pm July 4 to 6am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Smithaleigh between exit and entry slip roads carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction, diversion via exit and entry slip roads.
• A38, from 7pm July 7 to 6am July 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Voss Farm entry slip road closed and convoy working for carriageway reconstruction, diversion for Voss Farm via local road to B3416 to Deep Lane.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.