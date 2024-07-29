South Hams's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm July 29 to 6am August 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 westbound, Dart Bridge to Marley Head carriageway closed for road marking works. Diversion via A384 and A385.
• A38, from 7pm July 29 to 6am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lee Mill, carriageway closure for carriageway renewal works, diversion via the exit and entry slips.
• A38, from 7.30pm July 30 to 5am July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Deep lane to Marsh Mills, lane closure for emergency carriageway repairs.
• A38, from 7pm August 2 to 6am August 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 westbound, Marley Head to South Brent carriageway closed for road marking works. Diversion via B3372.
• A38, from 8pm August 5 to 4am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Ivybridge to Wrangaton - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A38, from 8pm August 6 to 5am August 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Ivybridge - lane closure for electrical works.
• A38, from 8pm August 8 to 6am August 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Marley Head to Lower Dean lane closure for sign erection.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.