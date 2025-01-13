South Hams's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 8pm January 15 to 6am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, South Brent to Marley Head carriageway closed for structural inspection works. Diversion via B3372.
• A38, from 8pm January 16 to 6am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Marley Head to South Brent carriageway closed for structural inspection works. Diversion via B3372.
• A38, from 8am to 4pm on January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Dartbridge slip road closures including lane closures on main A38 for Geotech inspections, diversion for eastbound, entry slip road via Old Ashburton Road, diversion for westbound, exit slip road via A38 to Lower Dean, B3380 eastbound.
• A38, from 8pm January 20 to 6am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, South Brent to Marley Head carriageway closed for structural inspection works. Diversion via B3372.
• A38, from 8pm January 21 to 6am January 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Marley Head to South Brent carriageway closed for structural inspection works. Diversion via B3372.
• A38, from 7pm January 23 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Ivybridge exit slip closure, for horticultural works, diversion via westbound, A38 to Lee Mill and return.
• A38, from 7pm January 24 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, South Brent to Wrangaton lane closure, for horticultural works.
• A38, from 7pm January 27 to 6am January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lower Dean exit slip closure, for horticultural works, diversion via westbound, A38 to Marley Head and return.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.