South Hams's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 8pm October 25 to 6am November 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Marley Head to Lower Dean lane closure for sign erection.
• A38, from midnight, October 21 to 11.59pm November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Lee Mill to Deep Lane used as a diversion route for National Grid closure of Plymouth Road.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 8pm November 4 to 4am November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Rattery to Lower Dean - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A38, from 8pm November 11 to 4am November 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Marley head to South Brent, lane closure for barrier works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.