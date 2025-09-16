South Hams's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 8pm September 15 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Ivybridge - lane closure for electrical works.
• A38, from 10pm September 16 to 4am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Ivybridge to Wrangaton - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A38, from 7pm September 26 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Wrangaton to Ivybridge - lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 7pm September 29 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Wrangaton - lane closure for horticultural works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.