South Hams's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm December 4 to 6am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lee Mill lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 7pm December 5 to 6am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Marsh Mills to Ivybridge lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 8pm December 6 to 4am December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Ivybridge lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A38, from 7pm December 7 to 6am December 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Marley Head to Dartbridge carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via A385 and A384.
• A38, from 7pm December 8 to 6am December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Marley Head to Ivybridge lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 7pm December 11 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lee Mill to Ivybridge lane closure for drainage surveys. No access to Cadleigh Lane.
• A38, from 8pm December 11 to 5am December 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Ivybridge lane closure for electrical works.
• A38, from 7pm December 12 to 6am December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Ivybridge to Lee Mill lane closure for drainage surveys.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.