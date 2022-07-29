South Hams restaurant handed new five-star food hygiene rating

South Hams restaurant handed new five-star food hygiene ratingA South Hams restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Friday 29th July 2022 10:58 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
Wild Thyme @ China Blue, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at China Blue, Station Road, Totnes was given the maximum score after assessment on May 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Hams's 212 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 189 (89%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.