The South Hams district has been named the third best area in the UK for dog owners.
It’s thanks to its abundance of pet-friendly amenities, from dog parks and beaches to grooming services, cafés and even pet-sitting options.
Pet accessories shop Fur King used Foursquare Places data to analyse eight factors related to owning a dog for 355 local authorities in the UK.
These factors were the number of dog parks, veterinarians, pet grooming services, pet sitting services, pet supplies stores, pet cafés, animal shelters and beaches.
For every area, a score out of 10 was given to each factor, which was relative to the area’s population.
Based on these scores, an overall score out of 100 was calculated for each area, which determined the ranking.
The South Hams is third, with a score of 61 out of 100.
The district has an impressive 22 beaches, 20 vets and 45 pet supplies stores.
“Through analysing these factors, current and future dog owners are provided with a unique insight into the best areas to explore or even consider moving, to give their pets the best possible life.
“It is fantastic to observe the high number of dog-friendly parks, beaches and even pet cafés in various areas in the UK to not only enhance the quality of life for dogs, but also to make the lives of owners easier.”
Nearby Teignbridge topped the list with an overall score of 70.7 out of 100 in the study.
The area scored highly as it is home to a pet café, 12 dog parks and seven beaches.
Torridger came in sixth place and Cornwall tenth.