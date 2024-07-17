The gardens of the Villa Cimbrone have many delights, but certainly the long herbaceous border is one of these. Vita Sackville-West probably designed it when the Villa and gardens were restored, and you feel as though she also chose the insects that inhabit it. There are Common Blue butterflies, but also Swallowtails and Scarce Swallowtails that glide about in a stately manner and linger on the flowers. There are black wasps with smart yellow patches and of course the huge Violet Carpenter Bees. In the past I have also seen large yellow Cleopatra butterflies here. What she may not have chosen was the large, almost black, snake whose tail I saw disappearing into the perennials. As we sat sipping a cool drink in the shade admiring the view, serins twittered overhead; their call so high as to be almost inaudible to the human ear.